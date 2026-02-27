Fenty Fake-Out Of For RIH-l? Rihanna RIHignites R9 Rumors After She's Spotted Spending Time In The Studio

Rihanna has been hinting at new music for years, but hasn't released an album in over a decade.

Rihanna says she hasn't been satisfied with the new music she's created so far, wanting it to reflect her growth.

Rihanna acknowledges her fans can wait a little longer for a project they'll be truly happy with.

Rihanna is still trying to convince us that she’s coming out with more music, but some fans think it’s all a Fenty fake-out.

The Fenty Beauty mogul has been teasing new music for years now–even though she hasn’t dropped an album in over a decade. Her latest Instagram video fans those flames even more, as Rih shows off a day in her busy life, with the majority of her work happening in the studio.

In the video, published on Feb. 26, the multi-hyphenate kicks off her late night with a meeting with her Fenty team. However, it’s one simple comment she makes during the meeting that really caught fans’ attention.

“I have to go to the studio after this,” the 38-year-old told her team. “And I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio.”

Then, at 2:00 in the morning, the video shows a montage shows the singer in the studio, where she can be seen messing with a sound board, writing in a note book, and dancing to music that, of course, isn’t heard in the clip.

Unsurprisingly, that tiny tease was enough for fans to speculate that an album is coming sometime soon.

“Riri in the studio, this is not a drill,” one fan wrote in their reply.

Another added, “SHE IS COMING BACK.”

While this is the first evidence we’ve gotten of new music in a while, Rihanna still didn’t divulge any further details about what she was doing in the studio. At 6:45 a.m. Rihanna—who shares kids RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and Rocki, 3 months, with A$AP Rocky—went straight into mommy mode as she got to work hot gluing fringe on a blazer, later taking Riot to school where they each put their Mardi Gras outfits on display.

Rihanna never returning back to music has been a joke among fans for a while now, but in reality, the singer previously shared why her new album is taking longer than she expected. According to the beauty mogul, she hasn’t been satisfied with the new music she’s come up with so far.

“I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right,” Rih told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published in February 2025. “It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour.” She continued, “After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter.”

Rihanna went on to say that she knows her fans can wait a little longer for a project they’ll all be happy with, especially since they’ve already been waiting for so long.

“After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more,” she joked at the time.

