Want To Sing The National Anthem During July Fireworks?

Hoping to showcase your vocal talents during the July 4th fireworks? Here's how to get your chance.

Published on February 24, 2026
Fourth of July in Friendswood
Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

The Town of Wake Forest is inviting soloists ages 16 and older to apply to perform the National Anthem during the 2026 Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 3. The event will take place inside Husky Stadium on the campus of Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road. 

Featuring a headliner band, food trucks, an incredible fireworks show, and more, the annual Fireworks Spectacular draws well over 15,000 attendees each year. The selected singer will perform the National Anthem acapella (without instrumental accompaniment) on-stage during the intermission portion of this year’s program.

Soloists ages 16 and older of all genres who are comfortable performing before a large audience are encouraged to apply by completing the online application at https://bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay and uploading a recent video performance. The application deadline is Friday, March 20. Late entries will not be considered.

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources (PRCR) Advisory Board will review all eligible submissions and select this year’s soloist on the basis of vocal quality, stage presence, and overall performance. The selected singer will be notified directly.

On July 4, the United States will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary (Semiquincentennial) of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As a result, this year’s July 3 Fireworks Spectacular promises to be bigger and better than ever. In addition, Wake Forest’s 2026 Independence Celebration will include the popular Children’s Parade and Art & More in the Park, on Saturday, July 4. For complete details on Wake Forest’s 53rd Independence Day Celebration, visit https://bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay.

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

More from 97.9 The Beat

