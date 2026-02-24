Want To Sing The National Anthem During July Fireworks?

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

The Town of Wake Forest is inviting soloists ages 16 and older to apply to perform the National Anthem during the 2026 Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 3. The event will take place inside Husky Stadium on the campus of Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road.

Featuring a headliner band, food trucks, an incredible fireworks show, and more, the annual Fireworks Spectacular draws well over 15,000 attendees each year. The selected singer will perform the National Anthem acapella (without instrumental accompaniment) on-stage during the intermission portion of this year’s program.

Soloists ages 16 and older of all genres who are comfortable performing before a large audience are encouraged to apply by completing the online application at https://bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay and uploading a recent video performance. The application deadline is Friday, March 20. Late entries will not be considered.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources (PRCR) Advisory Board will review all eligible submissions and select this year’s soloist on the basis of vocal quality, stage presence, and overall performance. The selected singer will be notified directly.

On July 4, the United States will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary (Semiquincentennial) of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As a result, this year’s July 3 Fireworks Spectacular promises to be bigger and better than ever. In addition, Wake Forest’s 2026 Independence Celebration will include the popular Children’s Parade and Art & More in the Park, on Saturday, July 4. For complete details on Wake Forest’s 53rd Independence Day Celebration, visit https://bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay.

Soloists of all genres who are comfortable performing before a large audience are encouraged to apply at https://bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay no later than Friday, March 20.



Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Want To Sing The National Anthem During July Fireworks? was originally published on foxync.com