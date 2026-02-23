Listen Live
Restaurants Face Claims of Passing Off Imported Shrimp

Published on February 22, 2026
Close up of shrimp in sauce served with bread and radish.
Vadym Terelyuk

Restaurants in Charleston and across South Carolina’s Lowcountry are accused of mislabeling imported shrimp as American wild-caught, frustrating local shrimpers who cite a lack of transparency. According to WCCB, Seed Consulting retested 22 restaurants Feb. 10–11 as part of a multi-state investigation into seafood labeling. Of those, five — about 23% — were confirmed to be serving authentic American wild-caught shrimp. Among the 17 that were not, nine verbally claimed their shrimp was domestic, though genetic testing indicated otherwise. Last year, testing found only 9% of 44 sampled restaurants were serving genuine American wild-caught shrimp.

To read the full story, click here

Restaurants Face Claims of Passing Off Imported Shrimp was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Restaurants Face Claims of Passing Off Imported Shrimp

