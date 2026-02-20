Listen Live
Close
Politics

Trump Tried It With the Tariffs — Court Said Nah

Supreme Court says the president can’t unilaterally tax the world under emergency law.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Hosts Breakfast At The White House For Visiting Governors
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

The U.S. Supreme Court just told former President Donald Trump he went too far with some of his biggest tariffs. In a 6–3 decision, the Court ruled that Trump could not use a 1977 emergency powers law — the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — to put sweeping taxes on imports from around the world.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion, saying the president does not have unlimited power to impose tariffs without Congress clearly approving it.

Here’s what those tariffs looked like: there was a 10% baseline tariff on goods coming in from most countries. Imports from China were hit much harder — at one point reaching as high as 145% before being reduced. Certain goods from Mexico and Canada faced 25% tariffs, with Canada’s rate later rising to 35% in some cases.

Businesses argued the constant changes made it hard to plan and raised costs. The Supreme Court agreed the president overstepped by using an emergency law that doesn’t specifically mention tariffs.

Now, this doesn’t wipe out every tariff from Trump’s time in office — some were put in place under different laws and still stand. But this ruling is a big reminder of something simple: the Constitution gives Congress the power to set tariffs, not the president alone.

Translation? Even when it comes to global trade, there are limits to executive power.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
Locals Call For Capping Cross-Bronx Expressway To Reduce Negative Health Effects

Bronx Mall Madness: Hundreds Of Teens Rush Stores And Things Got Ugly

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

Hip-Hop Wired
“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

"Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Star Gazing w Daya The model
Entertainment  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh

Comment
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Dallas Named Top City In Texas For Singles

Comment
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Free Yourself: Fantasia's Hubby Kendall Taylor Calmly Castigates Singer's Father Over 'Money Theft' Claims—'False & Fictitious'

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close