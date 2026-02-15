Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Pour Minds Sits Down On Cam’s Funky Friday Podcast!

Discover what dating looks like in 2026 with Cam Newton and the Pour Minds hosts. Get insights into love and red flags in relationships.

Published on February 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cam Newton / Brittany Renner
Source: Daniele Venturelli / Paul Archuleta / (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) / (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

NFL star Cam Newton linked up with the hosts of the wildly popular Pour Minds podcast for a candid and hilarious conversation on his Funky Friday podcast. The episode, a blend of humor, honesty, and real talk, dove into what dating looks like in 2026 and what both men and women see as red flags in modern relationships.

The Pour Minds duo, known for their unfiltered takes on love, dating, and the ups and downs of adulting, didn’t hold back. They brought their signature Southern charm and raw advice energy, giving Cam plenty to debate over from social media expectations to financial transparency in relationships.

Cam, who’s never shy about sharing his perspective, offered his own take on how dating culture is shifting.

As always, Funky Friday delivered equal parts laughter and insight with just enough viral-worthy moments to keep fans talking all weekend. Whether you’re tuning in for the laughs or the life lessons, this conversation is a must-watch for anyone navigating today’s dating scene.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack

New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

Hip-Hop Wired

Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole Takes Honda Civic On The Road For 'The Fall-Off' Trunk Sale

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Stooge Nicki Minaj Urges Barbz To Support SAVE Act

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
8 Items
National  |  tethomas

These U.S. Presidents Are Rumored To Have Black In Them

Comment
Vote
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

En El Barrio: Somos Tejas & “Party at the Polls”

Comment
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Dallas Named Top City In Texas For Singles

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close