Pour Minds Sits Down On Cam’s Funky Friday Podcast!

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Paul Archuleta / (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) / (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

NFL star Cam Newton linked up with the hosts of the wildly popular Pour Minds podcast for a candid and hilarious conversation on his Funky Friday podcast. The episode, a blend of humor, honesty, and real talk, dove into what dating looks like in 2026 and what both men and women see as red flags in modern relationships.

The Pour Minds duo, known for their unfiltered takes on love, dating, and the ups and downs of adulting, didn’t hold back. They brought their signature Southern charm and raw advice energy, giving Cam plenty to debate over from social media expectations to financial transparency in relationships.

Cam, who’s never shy about sharing his perspective, offered his own take on how dating culture is shifting.

As always, Funky Friday delivered equal parts laughter and insight with just enough viral-worthy moments to keep fans talking all weekend. Whether you’re tuning in for the laughs or the life lessons, this conversation is a must-watch for anyone navigating today’s dating scene.