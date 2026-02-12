Listen Live
49ers’ Keion White Recovering From Gunshot Following Lil Baby Dispute

Published on February 12, 2026
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White is on the mend after being shot in the ankle during a private party at Dahlia’s nightclub in San Francisco. The incident, which occurred during Super Bowl weekend, has sparked widespread attention due to an alleged altercation between White and Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

White, who underwent successful surgery, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their prayers and concerns on my behalf,” he shared on Instagram. “I’m in great spirits and ready to make the most of this off-season.”

According to reports from the SF Standard, the altercation between White and Lil Baby escalated into violence, though it remains unclear who fired the shot. Lil Baby, in town for a Super Bowl event, has not commented on the incident, and an investigation by the San Francisco Police Department is ongoing.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie condemned the violence, stating, “Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I’m hoping Keion recovers quickly.” He also praised the swift response of law enforcement and emphasized the city’s commitment to safety.

Despite the setback, White remains optimistic, vowing to continue spreading “peace and joy to the world.” The 49ers star was also seen attending Super Bowl LX, where the Seattle Seahawks triumphed over the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium.

As the investigation unfolds, fans and teammates alike are rallying around White, hoping for his speedy recovery and return to the field.

49ers’ Keion White Recovering From Gunshot Following Lil Baby Dispute was originally published on hotspotatl.com

