Kelly Rowland & Method Man Talk New Movie ‘Relationship Goals’

The energy was electric on The Morning Hustle as the powerhouse team behind Amazon’s new film, Relationship Goals, stopped by to chop it up. With heavy hitters Kelly Rowland, Method Man, producer DeVon Franklin, and author Pastor Mike Todd in the building, the conversation went far deeper than your average press run. They dove straight into the heart of the film, which adapts Todd’s best-selling book into a narrative that explores love, faith, and the messy reality of dating.



One of the standout discussions centered on flipping the script regarding men and vulnerability. Method Man spoke passionately about his character, Jared, challenging the tired stereotype that Black men aren’t interested in commitment. The film portrays a reformed player who finds conviction through reading Todd’s book, offering a refreshing look at male vulnerability. As Method Man put it, “There’s a misnomer out there that men are not interested in love,” and this film aims to set the record straight by showing men who are actively doing the work to be better partners.

Kelly Rowland brought the heat when discussing the film’s take on boundaries and self-worth. She also talked why some women may choose celibacy not as a manipulation tactic, but as a personal standard. Rowland emphasized that protecting your heart isn’t a game. She highlighted that a “season of singleness” shouldn’t be feared but used to focus on one’s own aim. The consensus was clear: setting boundaries isn’t just about getting a ring; it’s about honoring your own value and giving your partner the space to rise to the occasion.

Finally, the group kept it real about the business behind the art. DeVon Franklin and Method Man stressed that for our stories to continue being told, the community has to show up. “It’s a numbers game,” the crew explained bluntly. Supporting films like Relationship Goals on major platforms like Amazon Prime isn’t just entertainment—it’s a statement. By running up the streams, the culture proves the value of Black narratives, ensuring that studios continue to invest in our voices and our visions.

