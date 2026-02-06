Listen Live
Super Bowl Sunday In Dallas: Where To Watch

Sunday, February 9th, is Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks. Here are the best places to watch the big game.

Published on February 6, 2026
Super Bowl LX - Previews
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

Sunday, February 9th, is Super Bowl LIII, featuring the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Rams. To make the most of this weekend’s game, you’ll need a fireplace to watch it. Check out these places in the Dallas Metroplex that are having watch parties with all types of deals and specials. Watch The Big Game In Dallas

Cosm

Harvest Hall

Happiest Hour

Hero by HG

KANVAS

Legacy Hall

Sidecar Social

Over Under Sports Bar + Rooftop

Mayer’s Garden

Socialites Motion

Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club

Victor’s Restaurant & Bar

Upper Echelon

Frida Social Club

MADE MEN ENTERTAINMENT

Local Tap & Table

My Hideaway Dallas

Brew City Kitchen and Cocktails

La Tóxica Mariscos y Micheladas

Chicken N Pickle

Golden Blk Candle Lounge

NextDoor Dallas

RBC Deep Ellum

IZKINA

Intrigued Lounge & Restaurant

The Arlington Hotel

DapsBar

