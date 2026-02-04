George Lopez speaks on the loss of DJ Micheal 5000 Watts

In a moving tribute on “The Toxik Boyz” show ;following the death of DJ Michael “5000 Watts,” acclaimed manager and Texas legend George Lopez reflected on the profound influence the legendary Houston DJ had on music, culture, and communities across the nation.

Watts—the founder of the iconic Swishahouse label and one of the architects of Houston’s vibrant hip-hop scene—passed away on January 30, 2026, at the age of 52 after battling a serious heart rhythm condition called torsades de pointes, his family confirmed. Watts passed surrounded by loved ones, leaving behind a legacy that resonated far beyond the city where he was born and raised.

Lopez, known for his insightful reflections on culture and representation, honored Watts as a pioneering force whose work transcended regional boundaries. In a heartfelt statement heard on 97.9 The Beatand shared on social platforms, Lopez described Watts as not just a DJ but a cultural storyteller whose artistry amplified voices that might otherwise never have been heard. He praised Watts’ creativity, tireless drive, and ability to bring people together through music.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Watts began his career at just 14 years old, cutting his teeth in Houston’s music scene before co-founding Swishahouse in 1997. Under his leadership, the label became an incubator for major Southern hip-hop talent—helping launch the careers of artists like Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, and Chamillionaire—and played a central role in spreading the city’s signature chopped & screwed sound to a global audience.

Beyond his role as a tastemaker and executive, Watts was a mentor and community leader who used his platform to support emerging artists and uplift Houston’s cultural identity. Fans and fellow artists alike have poured out tributes, remembering him as a guiding force who believed deeply in ownership, artistic expression, and opportunity.

Lopez’s tribute captured the essence of Watts’ influence—emphasizing that his contributions weren’t just about hits and mixtapes but about connection, empowerment, and legacy. As Watts’ family and friends plan memorial events and celebrations of life, the entertainment world continues to reflect on the indelible mark he left on music and culture.