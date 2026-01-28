Listen Live
Wednesday Road Conditions In DFW

Icy conditions continue across North Texas Wednesday morning as Highway 114 remains closed after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials warn drivers to avoid roads, especially bridges and overpasses,

Published on January 28, 2026
Communities on Wednesday remain treacherous. Reports from Grand Prairie near I-30 indicate that many vehicles have been sliding on the icy roads and are unable to gain enough traction to climb hills.

It’s still advised that North Texas residents stay home on Wednesday morning as icy roads continue to impact people’s commute. Though more melting is expected today, officials warn that bridges and overpasses will remain the most dangerous areas due to little traction and black ice. These elevated areas freeze first, and the ice stays longer than on surface streets.

Eastbound State Highway 114 is closed at State Highway 121 after two tractor-trailers crashed on the ice on Wednesday morning. Grapevine police say that the initial truck lost control and hit the barrier when a second big rig truck crashed into the scene, where officers were already present.

No injuries were reported, but the highway is expected to remain closed as crews arrive, treat the road, and clear the wreckage. Following the accident, traffic began being diverted from eastbound State Highway 114 to southbound State Highway 121 and State Highway 360. 

All eastbound lanes of I-30 near the belt line have been reopened. Officials warn that drivers should continue to exercise extreme caution, especially when it comes to slick stops.

The highway was closed several hours after a refreeze following this weekend’s winter storm.

Though I-30 has reopened, major closures remain in effect in Grapevine, and all eastbound lanes of Highway 114 approaching Highway 121 are shut down as of now.

Avoid the roads if you can, but if you must leave, use extreme caution, drive slowly, keep a distance between you and other vehicles, do not use cruise control during these poor driving conditions, and inform somebody of your route in the event something happens to you. 

Be aware when approaching bridges and overpasses, as ice can accumulate before drivers can see it on the roads. Drivers should also watch out for fallen trees and power lines.

