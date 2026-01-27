How to be Heart-Healthy Shoveling Snow in the Extreme Cold

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Heart Association is alerting Hoosiers about how to be heart-healthy while out shoveling snow in these extremely cold temperatures.

According to the American Heart Association, research shows that shoveling snow may lead to an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest, especially for people who aren’t used to regular exercise and have known or suspected heart disease or risk factors for heart disease.

Tim Harms, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at the American Heart Association in Indianapolis, said the recent winter storm in Indiana has created a double whammy for those wanting to clear the snow in their area.

“That cold weather really constricts blood flow, and then if you were to combine that with the vigorous exercise of shoveling snow, you have to guard yourself against both,” Harms said.

There are several ways snow shoveling affects heart health. Lifting heavy loads of snow can lead to someone unconsciously holding their breath, causing big increases in heart rate and blood pressure.

Harms encourages those who go out to shovel to dress warmly and pace themselves. That will reduce the risk of rising blood pressure and constricting blood vessels throughout the body.

“Dress in layers, take your time, and do it in increments,” said Harms.

He also recommends not shoveling snow after eating a meal.

“After you eat, your body is focused on digesting, it’s diverting blood into other areas of your body and that can strain the heart,” Harms added.

Other research shows that using a snow blower doesn’t raise a person’s heart rate quite as high as shoveling. If someone doesn’t have access to a snow blower, it’s better to push or sweep snow rather than lift and throw it.

“Lifting is much more strenuous on the body than pushing snow,” Harms said.

The American Heart Association urges everyone to learn the signs of a heart attack and stroke. Learn more about cold weather and cardiovascular disease at heart.org.

