Teen Killed In Frisco Sledding Accident

Sunday afternoon in Frisco, Texas, two teenage girls, both 16, were involved in an unfortunate sledding accident, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

Published on January 26, 2026
Police at Crime Scene
Source: shaunl / Getty

TRENDING: What Are Monday’s Road Conditions For North Texas

Frisco Police say the incident happened near Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court in Frisco. A 16-year-old male was driving a jeep pulling the 2 victims on a sled. Witnesses say that the sled hit a curb and collided with a tree. When police arrived, they found both of the girls in critical condition.

Before they were transported to a local hospital, police administered life-saving measures. Unfortunately, one of the girls died at the hospital. Family members identified the teen as a 16-year-old, Elizabeth Angle, who was also a part of the FC Dallas soccer team.

In a press release, Frisco PD gave a statement saying, “For your safety, please keep in mind that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly accidents.  Please stay alert, stay indoors when possible, and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activity until conditions improve.” 

The Frisco police department is asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 972-292-6010.

Teen Killed In Frisco Sledding Accident was originally published on majic945.com

