Artists with the Most Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Performances

Source: Country singer Alan Jackson performs at the Rodeo Livestock Show and Rodeo at Reliant Stadium on March 2, 2010 in Houston, TX. Photo by Mayra Beltran / Houston Chronicle (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

RodeoHouston isn’t just a concert series — it’s a rite of passage for country artists, and only a select few have turned it into a second home. Over the decades, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has welcomed legends, hitmakers and fan favorites back to the stage again and again, building careers alongside one of Texas’ biggest traditions.

At the top of the list sit George Strait and Alan Jackson, tied with a record 23 RodeoHouston performances each — a testament to their lasting connection with Houston crowds. From there, the list stretches through generations of country music.

These are the artists who’ve made RodeoHouston part of their story — and in many cases, helped define the sound of the event itself.