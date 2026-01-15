Artists with the Most Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Performances

Artists with the Most RodeoHouston Performances
RodeoHouston isn’t just a concert series — it’s a rite of passage for country artists, and only a select few have turned it into a second home. Over the decades, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has welcomed legends, hitmakers and fan favorites back to the stage again and again, building careers alongside one of Texas’ biggest traditions.
At the top of the list sit George Strait and Alan Jackson, tied with a record 23 RodeoHouston performances each — a testament to their lasting connection with Houston crowds. From there, the list stretches through generations of country music.
These are the artists who’ve made RodeoHouston part of their story — and in many cases, helped define the sound of the event itself.
T-1. George Strait
Performances: 23
Years: 1983-97, 2002-04, 2006-07, 2013, 2019, 2022
T-1. Alan Jackson
Performances: 23
Years: 1992-2002, 2004-12, 2015, 2017
3. Brooks & Dunn
Performances: 22
Years: 1992-2010, 2019, 2023, 2025
T-4. Charley Pride
Performances: 20
Years: 1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002
T-4. Reba McEntire
Performances: 20
Years: 1984, 1987-89, 1991-00, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2025
6. Clay Walker
Performances: 17
Years: 1994-09, 2011
7. Brad Paisley
Performances: 16
Years: 2001, 2005, 2008-12, 2014-19, 2022-25
8. Clint Black
Performances: 14
Years: 1990-96, 1998-00, 2002-03, 2005, 2009
T-9. Conway Twitty
Performances: 13
Years: 1974-75, 1977, 1979, 1981-88, 1990
T-9. Wynonna Judd
Performances: 13
Years: Solo in 1993-94, 1996-97, 1999 and 2004. The Judds in 1985-86, 1988-91 and 2000
T-11. Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers
Performances: 12
Years: 1980-87, 1989, 1991-92, 2002
T-11. Luke Bryan
Performances: 12
Years: 2012-19, 2022-25
T-13. Oak Ridge Boys
Performances: 11
Years: 1979, 1981-86, 1988-91
T-13. Alabama
Performances: 11
Years: 1986, 1988-92, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2012
T-13. Willie Nelson
Performances: 11
Years: Solo in 1985-86, 1988, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2017 and 2020. The Highwaymen in 1990 and 1992.
T-13. Martina McBride
Performances: 11
Years: 1996, 2001-08, 2011, 2013
T-17. Vince Gill
Performances: 10
Years: 1991-99, 2004
T-17. Tim McGraw
Performances: 10
Years: 1996-97, 2003, 2008, 2010-11, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2022
T-17. Zac Brown Band
Performances: 10
Years: 2011-15, 2017-19, 2023-24
T-20. Hank Williams Jr.
Performances: 9
Years: 1983, 1992-93, 1995-97, 1999, 2001, 2024
T-20. Toby Keith
Performances: 9
Years: 1995-96, 2003, 2006-10, 2013
T-20. Kenny Chesney
Performances: 9
Years: 2001-05, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2023
T-23. Crystal Gayle
Performances: 8
Years: 1978-81, 1983-84, 1987, 1989
T-23. Merle Haggard
Performances: 8
Years: 1973, 1978, 1982-84, 1986, 1989, 2000
T-23. Kenny Rogers
Performances: 8
Years: 1978-80, 1988-89, 1999-00, 2002
T-23. Naomi Judd
Performances: 8
Years: Solo in 2002. The Judds in 1985-86, 1988-91 and 2000.
T-23. Pat Green
Performances: 8
Years: 2002-09
T-23. Dierks Bentley
Performances: 8
Years: 2004, 2007-08, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2022
T-23. Keith Urban
Performances: 8
Years: 2005, 2009-11, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022
T-23. Jason Aldean
Performances: 8
Years: 2010-14, 2016, 2018, 2023
