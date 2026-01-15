Listen Live
Entertainment

Artists with the Most RodeoHouston Performances

Artists with the Most Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Performances

Published on January 15, 2026
Houston Chronicle
Source: Country singer Alan Jackson performs at the Rodeo Livestock Show and Rodeo at Reliant Stadium on March 2, 2010 in Houston, TX. Photo by Mayra Beltran / Houston Chronicle (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

RodeoHouston isn’t just a concert series — it’s a rite of passage for country artists, and only a select few have turned it into a second home. Over the decades, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has welcomed legends, hitmakers and fan favorites back to the stage again and again, building careers alongside one of Texas’ biggest traditions.

RELATED: The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

At the top of the list sit George Strait and Alan Jackson, tied with a record 23 RodeoHouston performances each — a testament to their lasting connection with Houston crowds. From there, the list stretches through generations of country music.

RELATED: 111 Artists Who’ve Performed at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

These are the artists who’ve made RodeoHouston part of their story — and in many cases, helped define the sound of the event itself.

T-1. George Strait

Performances: 23

Years: 1983-97, 2002-04, 2006-07, 2013, 2019, 2022

T-1. Alan Jackson

Performances: 23

Years: 1992-2002, 2004-12, 2015, 2017

3. Brooks & Dunn

Performances: 22

Years: 1992-2010, 2019, 2023, 2025

T-4. Charley Pride

Performances: 20

Years: 1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002

T-4. Reba McEntire

Performances: 20

Years: 1984, 1987-89, 1991-00, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2025

6. Clay Walker

Performances: 17

Years: 1994-09, 2011

7. Brad Paisley

Performances: 16

Years: 2001, 2005, 2008-12, 2014-19, 2022-25

8. Clint Black

Performances: 14

Years: 1990-96, 1998-00, 2002-03, 2005, 2009

T-9. Conway Twitty

Performances: 13

Years: 1974-75, 1977, 1979, 1981-88, 1990

T-9. Wynonna Judd

Performances: 13

Years: Solo in 1993-94, 1996-97, 1999 and 2004. The Judds in 1985-86, 1988-91 and 2000

T-11. Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Performances: 12

Years: 1980-87, 1989, 1991-92, 2002

T-11. Luke Bryan

Performances: 12

Years: 2012-19, 2022-25

T-13. Oak Ridge Boys

Performances: 11

Years: 1979, 1981-86, 1988-91

T-13. Alabama

Performances: 11

Years: 1986, 1988-92, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2012

T-13. Willie Nelson

Performances: 11

Years: Solo in 1985-86, 1988, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2017 and 2020. The Highwaymen in 1990 and 1992.

T-13. Martina McBride

Performances: 11

Years: 1996, 2001-08, 2011, 2013

T-17. Vince Gill

Performances: 10

Years: 1991-99, 2004

T-17. Tim McGraw

Performances: 10

Years: 1996-97, 2003, 2008, 2010-11, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2022

T-17. Zac Brown Band

Performances: 10

Years: 2011-15, 2017-19, 2023-24

T-20. Hank Williams Jr.

Performances: 9

Years: 1983, 1992-93, 1995-97, 1999, 2001, 2024

T-20. Toby Keith

Performances: 9

Years: 1995-96, 2003, 2006-10, 2013

T-20. Kenny Chesney

Performances: 9

Years: 2001-05, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2023

T-23. Crystal Gayle

Performances: 8

Years: 1978-81, 1983-84, 1987, 1989

T-23. Merle Haggard

Performances: 8

Years: 1973, 1978, 1982-84, 1986, 1989, 2000

T-23. Kenny Rogers

Performances: 8

Years: 1978-80, 1988-89, 1999-00, 2002

T-23. Naomi Judd

Performances: 8

Years: Solo in 2002. The Judds in 1985-86, 1988-91 and 2000.

T-23. Pat Green

Performances: 8

Years: 2002-09

T-23. Dierks Bentley

Performances: 8

Years: 2004, 2007-08, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2022

T-23. Keith Urban

Performances: 8

Years: 2005, 2009-11, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022

T-23. Jason Aldean

Performances: 8

Years: 2010-14, 2016, 2018, 2023

Artists with the Most Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Performances was originally published on 93qcountry.com

