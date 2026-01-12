Listen Live
Frisco ISD Locks Campuses Following Online Threat

Police say the threat isn’t credible, but campuses are locked down as a precaution across the district.

Published on January 12, 2026
Police Lights
Source: Radio ONE / General

Frisco ISD is operating all campuses in secure mode after the district received a series of threatening emails.

District officials say police do not believe the threat is credible, but schools were placed on secure status as a precaution. That means students are staying in their classrooms and continuing their school day as normal, while all exterior doors remain locked. No one is being allowed in or out of school buildings right now.

Frisco ISD has not shared details about what the threat involved, and there’s no word yet on how long the added security will stay in place. Police are continuing to monitor the situation alongside district leaders.

Parents who want to pick up their children from school are allowed to do so, but the district is asking families to be patient. Because of the secure status, the student release process may take longer than usual. Only parents or guardians listed on a student’s emergency contact list will be able to pick them up, and a photo ID is required. Families are also asked to follow their campus’ specific pickup procedures.

The situation comes as several North Texas school districts have reported similar online and social media threats in recent weeks. Law enforcement agencies say many of these threats are meant to cause fear, even when they turn out to be non-credible.

Frisco ISD says keeping students and staff safe is the top priority and that updates will be shared with families as more information becomes available.

