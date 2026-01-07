“Ex-Texas Star Jordan Shipley Suffers Severe Burns On Texas Ranch Fire

Former Texas Longhorns standout Jordan Shipley is in critical but stable condition after suffering severe burns in a frightening accident on his Texas ranch Tuesday, his family announced.

According to a statement released through the University of Texas athletic department, the 40-year-old Shipley was operating a piece of machinery on his ranch near Burnet, his hometown northwest of Austin, when the equipment suddenly caught fire. One of the ranch workers quickly transported Shipley to a nearby hospital before he was airlifted to Austin for emergency treatment. He remained hospitalized Tuesday night as doctors continued to assess the extent of his injuries.

Source: Jeff Gross / Getty

Shipley, remembered as one of the most electrifying players in Longhorns history, starred for Texas from 2006 to 2009 as both a wide receiver and dynamic return specialist. A two-time All-American, he still holds several single-season school records, including receiving yards (1,489 in 2009) and receptions (116 the same year). His 248 career receptions remain the most in program history, and his 3,191 receiving yards rank second only to Roy Williams. On special teams, Shipley was equally explosive, returning 30 punts for 375 yards and three touchdowns, along with 19 kickoffs for 468 yards and another score.

Shipley parlayed his college success into an NFL career after being drafted in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, posting 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to spend time with the Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring in 2014.

The Shipley family expressed gratitude for the swift response from ranch workers and medical teams, asking fans and the football community to keep Jordan in their thoughts and prayers as he begins the long recovery process.

