Dallas Restaurants Open Christmas Day
Looking to enjoy a festive meal in Dallas this Christmas? Whether you’re traveling through town, celebrating with friends, or just want someone else to handle the cooking, Dallas has a great selection of restaurants welcoming diners on Christmas Day. From classic steakhouse experiences and elegant holiday brunches to casual spots serving up comfort fare, there are plenty of delicious options across the city.
Including places perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner with loved ones. With many restaurants offering special holiday menus and reservations filling up fast, planning ahead will help you make the most of your Christmas dining in Dallas.
Eataly Dallas
STK Steakhouse
Dolce Riviera | Coastal Italian Restaurant in Dallas
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Fogo de Chao
Sanjh Restaurant & Bar
Texas de Brazil
Feng Shui | Upscale Chinese, Japanese, Thai
The Liam’s Steakhouse
The Mayor’s House By Selda
Old Hickory Steakhouse at The Gaylord Texan
Zeppole Coastal Italian at the Gaylord Texan
Elm Street Cask & Kitchen
The Reserve at The Highland
Toussaint Brasserie
Chama Gaucha
Saltgrass Steak House
RJ Mexican Cuisine
Chet’s Dallas
RA Sushi Bar Restaurant
Vila Brazil
Kitchen + Kocktails
Brio Italian Grille
Benihana
VB Steakhouse
Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge
Red Lobster
