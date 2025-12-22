Listen Live
Dallas Restaurants Open Christmas Day

Celebrating with friends or just want someone else to handle the cooking? Dallas has a great selection of restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Published on December 22, 2025
Looking to enjoy a festive meal in Dallas this Christmas? Whether you’re traveling through town, celebrating with friends, or just want someone else to handle the cooking, Dallas has a great selection of restaurants welcoming diners on Christmas Day. From classic steakhouse experiences and elegant holiday brunches to casual spots serving up comfort fare, there are plenty of delicious options across the city.

Including places perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner with loved ones. With many restaurants offering special holiday menus and reservations filling up fast, planning ahead will help you make the most of your Christmas dining in Dallas.

Eataly Dallas

STK Steakhouse

Dolce Riviera | Coastal Italian Restaurant in Dallas

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar


Fogo de Chao

Sanjh Restaurant & Bar

Texas de Brazil

Feng Shui | Upscale Chinese, Japanese, Thai

The Liam’s Steakhouse

The Mayor’s House By Selda

Old Hickory Steakhouse at The Gaylord Texan

Zeppole Coastal Italian at the Gaylord Texan

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen

The Reserve at The Highland

Toussaint Brasserie

Chama Gaucha

Saltgrass Steak House

RJ Mexican Cuisine

Chet’s Dallas

RA Sushi Bar Restaurant

Vila Brazil

Kitchen + Kocktails

Brio Italian Grille

Benihana

VB Steakhouse

Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge

Red Lobster

