14-Year-Old Arrested After Fatal Shooting of 24-Year-Old Man In Dallas

In Lavon, Texas, police say a multiple-day search has come to an end after a 14-year-old middle school student, who has been confirmed to attend Community Trails Middle School in the community independent school district, was taken into custody after the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man over the weekend. The school confirms that the student has not attended school since November 11.

This incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday. Police responded to a 911 call reporting an altercation between 24-year-old Romeo English and the 14-year-old juvenile suspect in the neighborhood of Crestridge Meadows. Police feel like there is no general threat to the public and that this was a targeted attack. Since the incident, visitor access has been restricted in community ISD schools for precaution. Classes are continuing with extra security measures on campuses until the suspect is captured.

Once the suspect was captured, the parents were identified, and the campuses were reopened to visitors. According to reports, Chief Mike Jones says the two individuals were at a house party when an argument broke out. Jones said “Initially, the altercation ended; however, moments later, the teen produced a firearm and fired multiple shots, killing the adult.”

At the time of the shooting, witnesses say that Romeo was leaving the party when the 14-year-old shot him at close range. Police believe this is the first time the two have met, possibly on the same day. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Romeo suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and left Lavon, initiating a widespread search for the minor. Romeo left behind his 4-month-old pregnant girlfriend, LaDericka Brownfield, who says their unborn son will now grow up without a father.

Romeo’s death has left LaDericka Brownfield heartbroken; she says Romeo was like her best friend, and that they had chosen a name for their child earlier that day. ‘Zakari Royal English.’ LaDericka’s mother, Kewanita Brownfield, questioned how a 14-year-old got a gun and where are his parents?

Family members say they fully support the police investigation and urge witnesses to come forward with any information. According to the Lavon Police Department, the suspect was arrested Monday evening due to the suspect’s age, and their name has not been released.

Police have not released any details about the argument that led up to the shooting. Investigators are still asking anyone with home security video or information to text tips to Lavon PD at 847411