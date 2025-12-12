Trump Wants To Know Why Y’all Are So Mean To Him After Seeing Polls

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Look, y’all, I’ve warned you about this before, but it looks like I’m going to have to say it again: You people have GOT to stop stressing out your poor, probably demented president.

And now you’re really hurting his feelings.

I tried to tell you when President Donald Trump was sitting alone in his room or bunker, or whatever, typing out some 160 rage posts on his Truth Social platform, that his abysmal approval ratings, his own supporters beginning to turn on him over his economic failings, the Jeffrey Epstein situation, the federal judges who keep ruling against him, his failed prosecutions of his political rivals, his failure to convince America that everything going wrong in his administration is his predecessor’s fault, and the apparent lack of sleep he’s getting outside of Cabinet meetings has him crashing out right before our eyes, which — yes — it’s really fun to watch, but, guys, this is our president.

Shame on whoever finally showed him his actual poll numbers — this next one’s on YOU!

On Thursday night, Trump sat himself down in the Oval Office, or that bunker, or his probably-malfunctioning tanning bed, or his golden toilet, or a golf cart — or wherever he goes to use social media as the therapist he desperately needs — and he posted a lengthy tweet about how great he has made America and how he’s not getting credit for. Specifically, he posted about how much he achieved in his second term, how horrible former President Joe Biden was, and how it’s really unfair that the polls show most people know he’s lying about all of it — sorry — I mean he said the polls don’t “reflect” his greatness, and that’s unfair.

“I inherited a MESS from the Biden Administration — The Worst inflation in History, and the Highest Prices our Country has ever seen,” Trump wrote, reminding us, once again, that he doesn’t actually understand how capital letters are supposed to work. “Affordability, just 13 months ago, was a DISASTER for the American People, but now, it’s totally different!”

Then, after falsely claiming that “Prices are coming down Fast and touting a disastrous tariff-based trade war as a revenue miracle, he started begging people to love him.

“When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country?” Trump wrote. “When will people understand what is happening? When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?”

Yeah, you guys are really mean and petty for not believing what the president says just because it’s all demonstrably untrue.

Yes, we know it’s an outright lie that there has been “no inflation” over the last year, and that actual economists, including those at the Economic Policy Institute, said in January that Trump inherited a strong economy from Biden, not the “MESS” of a hand he claims he got dealt. Sure, we know that almost every week, new polls come out that show most people think he’s weak on the economy, and that it’s not just the “fake news media” that is reporting it, as even Fox News reported that “voters say the White House is doing more harm than good on the economy.”

But, hey, at least his Gestapo-like approach to his anti-immigration agenda is popular — you know — with roughly half the country, mostly Republicans. Also, there’s a new poll showing Trump’s approval on immigration plunging below 40 percent, but we won’t count that one because, again, we really need to stop bullying the president. He’s only a man-child.

In fact, where the hell is Joe Biden? Somebody get him on the line so we can talk.

Biden — why can’t you leave that man alone? When will you finally move out of his head, where you’ve been living rent-free, which is probably where you got the idea of giving all the “illegals” food stamps that the law, common sense, and reality say they can’t possibly access?

Did you know that on Tuesday, when Trump delivered a speech that was supposedly an address to Americans’ concerns about affordability — a word he previously claimed was a “hoax” and a word that Democrats made up, but is now using in his posts and speeches because, whatever — that he spent more time talking about you than he did the economy? In fact, according to the New York Times, he mentioned your name 31 times during that speech, which must have been happening both before and after he started randomly claiming that “Black people love me,” because, again, he’s just now learning what polls are actually saying about his popularity, or lack thereof.

31 times, Joe!

He’s finally mentioning you more than he mentions former President Barack Obama, and, honestly, if you both would stop minding your business while in political retirement so hard, Trump wouldn’t have to respond to the constant disrespect of you both, mostly ignoring him.

Guys, this man is the president of these United States, and that office deserves — nay — DEMANDS the respect Trump refuses to show it. It’s really about time we gave him the credit he deserves for — *flips through notes* — well, HE’S THE PRESIDENT, DAMMIT!

End bullying, people.

He gon’ cry in the golf cart.

