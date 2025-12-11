Listen Live
Local

Dallas Police Officers Hospitalized After Collision With Another Car

Two Dallas police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser collided with another vehicle near Peavy Road and North Buckner Boulevard.

Published on December 11, 2025
Police Tape
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Thursday morning, two police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser crashed into another car in Far East Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that the crash occurred near the intersection of Peavy Road and North Buckner Boulevard in Far East Dallas at 8:30 a.m.

The officers involved in the incident were initially responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred, according to reports. Officers had their lights and sirens on.

Details are limited as the incident is an active investigation; however, authorities do confirm the crash involved a police cruiser and another vehicle, and individuals were taken to a local hospital.

Officers are stable, but other conditions have not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

