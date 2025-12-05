Summer Walker Is ‘Finally Over It’ and Isn’t Dating Just For Love

Source: Reach Media / other

Summer Walker joined The Morning Hustle and left no stone unturned, giving fans an intimate look into her life, music, and what’s next. The R&B star got real about everything from her love life to her creative sanctuary, reminding everyone why her music connects so deeply.



When it comes to relationships, Summer is clear about her new standards. She’s now “dating for resources” and new views on marriage. While she’s open to getting married, finding a man with kindness, morals, and money is proving to be a challenge. Though she admits she still has a type, she’s looking for something more substantial.

Her music remains as authentic as ever. Summer confirmed that nearly everything she writes is pulled directly from her real-life experiences. She prefers to create alone in the dark, surrounded by candles and flowers. For her deluxe album, she gave the fans what they wanted by including tracks that didn’t make the initial cut. She also shouted out Monaleo as one of her favorite features on the project.

On motherhood, Summer keeps her family life and career separate. She explained that having children hasn’t altered her musical perspective. She’s also decided to let her kids make their own choices about social media when they are older, giving them the freedom to navigate that world on their own terms.

Protecting her peace is a top priority. Summer shared her love for solitude, admitting she often dodges her own security just to feel normal. Sometimes, a simple drive is all she needs to reset. This need for personal space is a key part of how she maintains her mental well-being amidst the pressures of fame.

Looking ahead, Summer has big plans beyond R&B. She’s interested in creating a funk album just for herself, regardless of its commercial success. She also expressed a desire to get into scriptwriting and behind-the-scenes work in film. And for fun? Fans might get a rap mixtape, as she enjoys freestyling. Her new album ‘Finally Over It’ is out now.

