Final Full Moon of 2025

Gemini moon highlights thoughts, communication, and connection.

Do quick, honest tasks like releasing words, organizing emails, and journaling.

Avoid rash decisions, info overload, and emotional outbursts during this lunar phase.

Final Full Moon in Gemini (Dec 4): What It Means & How To Work With It Tonight we get the last full moon of 2025 — a bright Gemini full moon (also a supermoon).

When & where (quick facts) • Date: Dec 4, 2025. [WIRED] • Peak (most full): 5:14 PM Central Time (CST) — it will appear very bright because this full moon is also a supermoon. [Statesman] Tip: The moon looks full for a day or two around the peak, so you don’t have to watch at exactly 5:14 PM to feel its vibe.

Big picture: what a Gemini Full Moon means (simple) The Moon in Gemini shines a light on how we talk, think, share stories, and connect with people. Gemini is ruled by Mercury — the planet of chatting, texting, learning, and switching ideas. So during this full moon you might notice: Thoughts and feelings coming up quickly — you may suddenly see what you really think about a person or plan.

A chance to clear up confusions, finish conversations, or tidy your notes and inbox. Astrology coverage and moon reports call this the “Cold Moon” and note it’s a bright supermoon — so the energy feels a little louder than a usual full moon. [Cosmopolitan]

What to do (easy moon rituals that actually help) These are small, simple actions you can do in 5–15 minutes to work with the moon energy. Speak & release (5 minutes): Say out loud one thing you have been holding back. Keep it one sentence. Then blow out a breath and imagine letting it go. Inbox tidy (10–15 minutes): Use the moon’s Gemini help to sort messages — delete or archive 10 emails, reply to one important text, or make a short list of 3 people to call this week. Journal prompt (5 minutes): Write one page (or 5 lines) answering: “What story about myself am I ready to change?” Keep it simple and true. Mini-ritual for clarity (7 minutes): Light a candle (safely). Say the affirmation below three times. Open a window and take three deep breaths. Put the paper with your one-sentence release under the candle (safely folded) until morning. Talk it out: Gemini likes conversation — call a friend for 10 minutes to clear something up or share a plan. Keep it honest and short.

Short affirmation (say it now) “I speak my truth simply and listen for what I really need.” Say this aloud in the morning, or whisper it before you call someone or send an important message. What NOT to do (keep it chill) Avoid making big, permanent decisions in a rush — the moon helps you see things, but final choices can wait a beat.

Don’t overtext or argue while you’re emotional — wait until you can explain your point calmly.

Steer clear of info overload — Gemini loves news; limit scrolling so you don’t get overwhelmed.

How to really get the most from this Full Moon 1. Pick one clear intention: Choose one small thing you want to finish (a message, a short talk, a tiny project). Gemini energy helps finish short tasks and move ideas forward. 2. Do the tiny steps: Use the rituals above — the moon rewards small, honest moves. 3. Journal & follow up: Write what showed up for you during the moon. In three days, check back — did anything change? If yes, do a tiny next step.

Quick checklist (do this tonight) Say the one-sentence release out loud.

Reply to or clear one important message.

Write one honest line in your journal.

Say the affirmation three times near a lit candle or on a walk.

Sources: Moon timing & supermoon details from astronomy and news reporting; astrology coverage on the meaning of a Gemini full moon. [WIRED]