Driverless Uber Rides Start Today in Dallas

Starting today, you might open the Uber app in Dallas and get something totally new: a ride with no driver behind the wheel.

Uber has officially launched driverless rides in the city through a partnership with a company called Avride. These cars look like regular Hyundais on the outside, but inside, they’re powered by cameras, sensors, and technology that allow them to drive themselves.

Here’s how it works:

You request an Uber like you always do. If you’re in the right part of town — downtown, Uptown, Turtle Creek, or Deep Ellum — you might be matched with a driverless car. The app will tell you ahead of time, and you can choose to accept the ride or switch to a regular Uber if you prefer.

Right now, the cars still have a trained safety driver sitting in the front seat just in case something unexpected happens. This is temporary while the system gets fully tested in Dallas.

Inside the car, there’s a big screen that shows you a live map of where you’re going. It shows other cars, people walking, bikes — everything the robotaxi sees. You use the Uber app to unlock the doors, start the ride, or call for help if you need it.

Uber says these cars go through strict safety checks and follow the rules very carefully. Avride says their vehicles have only been involved in two minor accidents this year — both caused by human drivers hitting them.

For now, the service area is small, but Uber plans to expand to more parts of Dallas and add more cars soon.

Whether you’re excited or unsure, one thing’s clear: driverless rides are officially here in Dallas, starting today.

