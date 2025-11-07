Go Yayo Praises Hollywood Zay’s Ongoing Radio Domination

When it comes to consistency, Hollywood Zay isn’t just a name in the game—he’s a movement. Recently, Go Yayo gave Zay major respect, highlighting just how much the DFW radio powerhouse has accomplished over the years. “No one was breaking records every day on the radio like that,” Yayo said, acknowledging the grind and the dedication it takes to make waves in an industry that moves fast and forgets faster.

And he ain’t exaggerating. Hollywood Zay has been shattering records on the Trending Ten Mix for years, consistently turning new singles into major hits. From emerging artists to established names, Zay’s platform has pushed songs to #1 status, proving his ability to read the streets, understand what listeners want, and keep the energy high no matter the daypart.

Every Trending Ten Mix is an event, every record broken a testament to his vision and relentless work ethic. It’s not just hype—the numbers speak for themselves. Every week, artists hit the studio hoping Zay will push their track, knowing a spot on his mix can turn a buzzy record into a full-blown #1 hit.

And it doesn’t stop there. As Go Yayo put it, “Nobody else is doing it like Hollywood Zay”. Every day, another record. Every day, another hit.

For fans, this flashback video is more than nostalgia—it’s a reminder that consistency, hustle, and a ear to the street are what separate legends from the rest.

Listen To Hollywood Zay live in the mix Weeknights at 10pm for all your future favorites you didn’t even know you loved yet exclusively right here on 979 The Beat!