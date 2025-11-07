Listen Live
Unsigned Artists Take Note: Big X's Key Insights

Unsigned Artists Take Note: Big X Shares Why He Chose UnitedMasters

The rationale behind Big X's high-profile partnership with United Masters has been unveiled.

Published on November 7, 2025

Up-and-coming artists, listen up — Big X is serving game that every independent rapper and singer needs to hear. In a recent conversation with Hollywood Zay, the rising star broke down why he chose to sign with UnitedMasters.

Big X emphasized that in today’s landscape, hiding behind an online handle isn’t enough. Social media alone can only get you so far.

But the conversation wasn’t just about tech or platforms — it was about people. Big X stressed the importance of building real connections with DJs, tastemakers, and influencers who can push your music beyond just streams and likes. He said too many artists focus solely on metrics and forget that hip-hop is still a people game. Relationships in the streets, on the radio, and in the club can open doors that an algorithm never will.

For independent artists grinding to get noticed, Big X’s advice is clear: don’t wait for validation online, get your music in the hands of real people who can amplify your career. Use platforms like Instagram to showcase your art, but don’t forget the hustle off the feed. Play the game smart, own your moves, and remember that connections are just as valuable as clicks.

In short, Big X is proving that the new wave of hip-hop artists can stay independent, build their brand, and win — but only if they blend tech, street strategy, and real human relationships.

For more interviews like these follow @hollywoodzay and listen to The Toxik Boyz Weeknights 8pm-12am right here on 979 The Beat.

