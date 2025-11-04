Texas Voters: 17 Amendments You HAVE to Decide On—Today.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

It’s that time again, Texas — Election Day is here, and this year’s ballot is stacked.

We’re talking 17 proposed changes to the Texas Constitution — everything from property tax breaks to water projects, parental rights, and even dementia research.

Sounds like a lot, but don’t trip. We got you. Here’s the real rundown — no political jargon, no extra fluff — just what you need to know before you pull up to the polls.





Prop 1 — Tech Schools Get a Glow-Up

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System.”



In Real Life: Creates an $850 million fund to upgrade Texas State Technical Colleges — the schools training the next wave of welders, electricians, and skilled workers.

-Translation: new buildings, better equipment, and more opportunities for folks chasing hands-on careers.



Prop 2 — No Capital Gains Tax, Period

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or tru



In Real Life: Locks in a rule that stops future lawmakers from taxing profits you make when you sell stuff like your home, car, or stocks.

– Basically, Texas says “don’t touch my bag.”



Prop 3 — Judges Can Deny Bail for Violent Crimes

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony.”



In Real Life: Lets judges deny bail to people accused of certain serious crimes if they’re seen as dangerous or likely to dip out before trial.

– The idea: keep high-risk suspects off the streets before their case hits court.



Prop 4 — Fix the Water Game

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue.”



In Real Life: Puts $1 billion a year toward repairing Texas’ water systems and building new ones — because that water crisis is real.

– Think: fewer boil notices, less broken pipes, and planning ahead for that population boom.



Prop 5 — Tax Break for Feed Stores

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail.”



In Real Life: Removes property taxes on livestock feed that stores keep in stock to sell.

– Helps small ag businesses stay afloat — especially when supply costs are wild.



Prop 6 — No Taxes on Stock Market Moves

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions.”



In Real Life: Stops Texas from ever adding a tax on stock trades or the people running them.

-Texas is trying to look friendly to investors and bring more finance biz to the state.



Prop 7 — Help for Veterans’ Families

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected.”



In Real Life: Cuts property taxes for surviving spouses of vets who passed away from service-related health issues.

-A small but meaningful “we got you” for families of those who served.



Prop 8 — No Death or Inheritance Taxes

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing death taxes applicable to a decedent’s property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession, or gift.”



In Real Life: Keeps the state from ever adding estate or inheritance taxes unless voters approve.

-No extra taxes when your loved ones pass — Texas locking it in for good.



Prop 9 — Tax Relief for Small Businesses

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income.”



In Real Life: Raises the tax-free limit on business equipment from $2,500 to $125,000.

– That’s a major win for small biz owners trying to keep more money in their pockets.



Prop 10 — Relief After a House Fire

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of the appraised value of an improvement to a residence homestead that is completely destroyed by a fire.”



In Real Life: If your home burns down, you can get a temporary property tax break while rebuilding.

– Texas giving homeowners a lil’ breathing room after major loss.



Prop 11 — Bigger Tax Break for Seniors & Disabled Texans

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled.”



In Real Life: Raises exemptions so many seniors and people with disabilities won’t owe school property taxes anymore.

– For folks on fixed incomes, that’s clutch.



Prop 12 — Hold Judges Accountable

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the membership of the tribunal to review the commission’s recommendations, and the authority of the commission, the tribunal, and the Texas Supreme Court to more effectively sanction judges and justices for judicial misconduct.”



In Real Life: Adds more citizen members to the state’s judicial review board and gives more power to discipline judges who act up.

– More transparency. Less “good ol’ boy” energy.



Prop 13 — Bigger Homestead Exemption

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000.”



In Real Life: Boosts the home exemption from $100K to $140K — saving the average homeowner about $484 a year.

– Another play in the state’s ongoing “cut property taxes” push.



Prop 14 — $3 Billion for Dementia Research

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue.”



In Real Life: Creates a new institute focused on dementia, Alzheimer’s, and similar diseases — funded for 10 years.

– $3 billion toward saving minds and improving care.



Prop 15 — Parents’ Rights Locked In

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.”



In Real Life: Adds parental rights — like raising your child without government interference — directly to the state constitution.

– It’s symbolic, but big for families who want it written in stone.



Prop 16 — Only U.S. Citizens Can Vote

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen.”



In Real Life: Clarifies that only U.S. citizens can vote in Texas elections — which is already law.

– Pretty much just putting it in writing.



Prop 17 — Border Land Tax Break

Ballot says:

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements.”



In Real Life: Lets property owners along the Texas-Mexico border get tax breaks if the state builds border security stuff on their land.

-It’s controversial, but the goal is to keep those landowners from paying higher taxes on government projects they didn’t build.



The Bottom Line

Each amendment passes if it gets more than 50% of the vote — so yeah, your vote really matters. Texans don’t get to write new amendments ourselves, but we do get to say yes or no when lawmakers put them on the ballot. So whether you’re showing up for property tax cuts, clean water, or research that could change lives — your voice hits different when it’s counted.



Pull up to your local polling spot today. Make it quick. Make it count.

