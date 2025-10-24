Listen Live
Cash Money And No Limit Face Off In Epic Verzuz Battle

The South’s biggest hip-hop showdown is here! On October 25, 2025, Cash Money Records and No Limit Records go head-to-head in a legendary Verzuz battle live from ComplexCon Las Vegas.

Published on October 24, 2025

Cash money verzuz No limit
Source: Radio one / Urban One

Hip-hop fans, get ready! One of the most anticipated Verzuz battles of all time is going down on October 25, 2025, as two of New Orleans’ most legendary rap labels face off: Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records. Set to take place live at ComplexCon Las Vegas, this showdown is more than a battle, it’s a celebration of Southern hip-hop history, legacy, and impact.

For over two decades, these two powerhouse labels defined an era. Cash Money, home to icons like Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, helped shape the modern rap sound that dominates charts today. Meanwhile, No Limit Records, led by Master P, who gave us raw street anthems and entrepreneurial inspiration, launching artists like Mystikal, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, and even a stint from Snoop Dogg.

This Verzuz isn’t just artist versus artist it’s label versus label,this is a cultural clash representing two dynasties that turned New Orleans into a global hip-hop capital. Fans are already calling it one of the most nostalgic and exciting matchups since Verzuz first began.

Expect back-to-back classics, surprise guests, and a heavy dose of ‘90s and early 2000s nostalgia. With both camps known for their confidence and competitive spirit, the energy in Las Vegas — and online — will be electric. Whether it’s “Back That Azz Up” or “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!”, every record will hit with memories and meaning.

Head over to 97.9 The Beats instagram and vote if you’re team Cash Money or team No Limit!

