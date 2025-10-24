Lake Highlands Teen Stabbed Breaking Up Bus Fight

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A morning bus ride to Lake Highlands High School turned violent this week, leaving a 16-year-old student recovering from a stabbing and parents demanding tighter safety measures.

Junior Jaeshon Forte says he was only trying to calm things down when a fight broke out between students on the way to school. But within seconds, it escalated. “I took off my jacket, looked down, and it was just blood everywhere,” he said.

Jaeshon was stabbed with what police described as a small kitchen knife. He was rushed for medical care and is expected to recover, but the incident shook his mother, Lonnieshi Dollarhide, who says this never should’ve happened. “It could’ve been so much worse. He could’ve died on that bus,” she said.

School officials with Richardson ISD confirmed the student accused of carrying the knife has been removed from campus and will face felony charges. But later that same day, a different student was arrested after a gun was found inside a backpack at the school.

Now, families are calling for stronger protection — from metal detectors and security wands to more officers on buses. “It’s time to activate real safety measures,” Dollarhide said.

District officials say they already conduct random screenings, but parents want a consistent plan. Safety advocates say that starts with communication, training, and prevention — not just technology.

For Jaeshon and his mom, the message is simple: nobody should fear riding to school.

