Listen Live
News

Lake Highlands Teen Stabbed Breaking Up Bus Fight

A fight on the bus turned into a stabbing, leaving parents demanding metal detectors and real safety changes in schools.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

School photo
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A morning bus ride to Lake Highlands High School turned violent this week, leaving a 16-year-old student recovering from a stabbing and parents demanding tighter safety measures.

Junior Jaeshon Forte says he was only trying to calm things down when a fight broke out between students on the way to school. But within seconds, it escalated. “I took off my jacket, looked down, and it was just blood everywhere,” he said.

Jaeshon was stabbed with what police described as a small kitchen knife. He was rushed for medical care and is expected to recover, but the incident shook his mother, Lonnieshi Dollarhide, who says this never should’ve happened. “It could’ve been so much worse. He could’ve died on that bus,” she said.

School officials with Richardson ISD confirmed the student accused of carrying the knife has been removed from campus and will face felony charges. But later that same day, a different student was arrested after a gun was found inside a backpack at the school.

Now, families are calling for stronger protection — from metal detectors and security wands to more officers on buses. “It’s time to activate real safety measures,” Dollarhide said.

District officials say they already conduct random screenings, but parents want a consistent plan. Safety advocates say that starts with communication, training, and prevention — not just technology.

For Jaeshon and his mom, the message is simple: nobody should fear riding to school.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

jazzi black

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

Gross: Trump's Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
News

Lake Highlands Teen Stabbed Breaking Up Bus Fight

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
News

Toys “R” Us Back Outside — Holiday Pop-Up Hits Grapevine Mills

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Trending
9 Items

Trending

News

They Destroyed The White House For Trump’s Ballroom—And The Photos Are Devastating

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close