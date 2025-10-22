Listen Live
Entertainment

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Katt Williams hilariously roasts Donald Trump for his comments on the "president of Puerto Rico" during a comedy set.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Katt Williams is known for his sharp tongue and fearless comedy, and he brought all of that energy to the stage during the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage. The legendary comedian delivered a standout set, taking aim at political figures with his signature wit, leaving the audience in stitches.

One of the night’s biggest highlights was Williams’ take on a recent gaffe by Donald Trump. The comedian zeroed in on a statement where Trump mentioned speaking with the “president of Puerto Rico” and the “president of the Virgin Islands.”

Related Stories

RELATED: From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
RELATED: Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

With perfect comedic timing, Williams paused before delivering the punchline that had the crowd roaring. He pointed out the obvious flaw in the statement: the United States president is, in fact, the president of both U.S. territories.

“Sir, you are the president of Puerto Rico and you are also the president of the Virgin Islands,” Williams declared, impersonating a concerned advisor. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause, fully captivated by his masterful delivery.

He then posed the million-dollar question that sealed the bit: “So the question is, who the f— was you talking to?”

The moment was a classic Katt Williams takedown—blending sharp political observation with undeniable humor. On a cruise dedicated to celebrating community and good times, Williams proved once again why he remains a comedic icon, using his platform to entertain and make the people laugh discussing whats going on in the country.

SEE ALSO

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 NBA All-Star Game

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

iOne Local | Doja Cat | 2025-10-02
Contests

Register To Win Tickets To Doja Cat Ma Vie Tour

News

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Entertainment

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Smiling businessman on white background
DFW Career Fair

The City of Dallas is Hiring!

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close