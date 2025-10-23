Listen Live
Wanya Morris Calls Out TLC’s Chilli Over Babyface Comments

R&B veteran Wanya Morris has confronted TLC's Chilli regarding her statements about acclaimed producer Babyface.

Published on October 23, 2025

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Show
Source: Ethan Miller/BET / Getty

R&B drama is heating up again, and this time it’s between two legends from the ‘90s! Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris had time this week after old comments from TLC’s Chilli resurfaced online — and he’s not holding back.

In the resurfaced clip, Chilli was seen talking about a certain male R&B group who she claimed told Babyface they “didn’t need him” after working together. Fans quickly connected the dots and assumed she was referring to Boyz II Men, who famously teamed up with Babyface on timeless hits like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

Well, Wanya wasn’t having it. The singer jumped online to shut down the rumor, calling Chilli out directly for spreading what he says are straight-up lies.

“What Chilli’s and Dallas are speaking on concerning our friend Babyface is a LIE,” Wanya wrote. “She was nowhere near our camp, and we were nowhere near theirs. Let’s not rewrite history.”

He even brought up late TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, writing, “Damn sis, Lisa would never,” making it clear that he felt disrespected by the narrative.

Fans quickly jumped in, with some defending Wanya for protecting Boyz II Men’s legacy, while others accused him of being too sensitive over an old interview. But one thing’s for sure — nobody expected this kind of throwback R&B beef in 2025.

So far, Chilli hasn’t clapped back, but social media is already buzzing with people rewatching the interview and debating who was in the wrong.

Whether it’s miscommunication or real tension between these two icons, it’s a reminder that even decades later, the ‘90s R&B world still knows how to stir the pot.

