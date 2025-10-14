Listen Live

Breaking News

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

What made them icons was never fame—it was their pursuit of sound and spirit.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Before the world knew her name, Erykah Badu was just a young artist from Dallas, hustling her sound through coffee shops and open mics. Long before platinum plaques and sold-out shows, fate linked her path with another rising soul voice — the late D’Angelo.

Their story began in the mid-’90s when Badu passed out her demo at South by Southwest in Austin. That tape landed in the hands of Kedar Massenburg, who was managing D’Angelo and building what would soon be known as the neo-soul era.

“At the time and we were his two artists,” Badu told Red Bull Music Academy. “We decided to roll with Kedar because we knew we’d get the attention we needed. I was working in a coffee shop when D’Angelo released “Brown Sugar.” I was “frother of the month.” [laughter] I would listen to that CD in the coffee shop and in the meanwhile work on music with my cousin.”

In 1996, that partnership came to life when Badu and D’Angelo recorded their duet “Your Precious Love,” a cover of the 1967 Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell classic. The song dropped on September 10, 1996, appearing on the High School High soundtrack — a hidden gem that showcased their unmatched chemistry before either had dropped their iconic debut albums.

Dallas raised her. D’Angelo inspired her. Together, they created a legacy that still hums through the culture.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

D'Angelo erykah badu

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

House Minority Leader Jeffries Holds Capitol Hill Press Conference
Politics

Is Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Eyeing a Bigger Stage?

Police Tape
News

Deadly Hit-And-Run In Dallas’ Bishop Arts District

Music survey $500 and Cardi B tickets
Uncategorized

Win $500 & Tickets To See Cardi B

News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close