🌆 DFW’s Fall To-Do List 2025 🍁🍂

Discover the best things to do this fall in Dallas–Fort Worth! From pumpkin patches and cozy markets to haunted tours and soulful seasonal rituals, here’s your ultimate DFW Fall 2025 guide.

🍂 Classic Autumn Vibes

Experience the magic of Texas fall with crisp air, golden leaves, and cozy local spots.

Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes

🎃 Hall’s Pumpkin Farm (Grapevine) – charming, photogenic, and perfect for hayrides.

(Grapevine) – charming, photogenic, and perfect for hayrides. 🎃 Mainstay Farm Park (Cleburne) – big fall energy with music, games, and local wine tastings.

(Cleburne) – big fall energy with music, games, and local wine tastings. 🎃 Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm (Midlothian) – relaxed and family-friendly, ideal for Sunday strolls.

Nature Walks & Foliage Moments

🌿 Arbor Hills Nature Preserve (Plano) – best for sunrise hikes and quiet reflection.

(Plano) – best for sunrise hikes and quiet reflection. 🌿 Cedar Ridge Preserve (Cedar Hill) – vibrant fall colors hit late October.

(Cedar Hill) – vibrant fall colors hit late October. 🌿 White Rock Lake (Dallas) – peaceful picnics and photo ops by the water.

🎃 Festive + Fun Events

Fall in DFW means festivals, art, and all the spooky-season fun.

Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival (Downtown Dallas, early Nov) – celebrate heritage, artistry, and remembrance.

(Downtown Dallas, early Nov) – celebrate heritage, artistry, and remembrance. ArtsGoggle (Fort Worth, Oct 19) – discover local art, street performances, and live music.

(Fort Worth, Oct 19) – discover local art, street performances, and live music. Grapefest Harvest Weekend (Grapevine) – sip Texas wines, enjoy jazz, and browse fall pop-ups.

(Grapevine) – sip Texas wines, enjoy jazz, and browse fall pop-ups. 👻 Haunted Houses & Ghost Tours Cutting Edge Haunted House (Fort Worth) – a DFW Halloween favorite. Old Town Lewisville Ghost Tour – a chill, historic take on spooky season.



🧣 Cozy & Creative Rituals

Curl up, create, and connect this season.

Fall Farmers Markets – shop local produce, flowers, and crafts at the Dallas Farmers Market.

– shop local produce, flowers, and crafts at the Dallas Farmers Market. Candle-Pouring or Pottery Nights – get crafty at Reunion Tower Candle Bar or Make Something Studios.

– get crafty at Reunion Tower Candle Bar or Make Something Studios. Outdoor Movie Nights – Rooftop Cinema Club (Downtown Dallas) or Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth).

– Rooftop Cinema Club (Downtown Dallas) or Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth). Sunday Brunch + Vintage Market Hop – Flea Style and Truck Yard pop-ups bring the vibes.

– Flea Style and Truck Yard pop-ups bring the vibes. Host a “Harvest Night In” – cozy up with homemade chili, apple cider mimosas, and a backyard fire pit.

✨ Soulful & Seasonal Intentions

Ground yourself and flow with the rhythm of autumn.