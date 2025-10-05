Dating During Cuffing Season: Top 10 Tips

Source: Nappy.co

It’s Cuffing Season, Baby!

Fall is falling in, the air is getting cooler, and everybody’s looking for somebody to cozy up with… but listen don’t let that man cuff you if he doesn’t date you right! And fellas 👀 this one’s really for YOU.

Because we’re giving you 10 dating tips straight from the ladies’ perspective on how to keep it grown, respectful, and romantic this season.

Open. That. Door.

When you pick her up, be a gentleman! step out the car, open her door, and make her feel like the main character. Bonus points if you've got a few roses waiting on the seat. Smell Good, Look Better.

Fall means cozy vibes, but don’t show up looking lazy. A crisp jacket, clean shoes, and a little cologne go a long way. Compliment Her…For Real.

Not just “you look good.” Try “you look amazing in that color” or “I can’t stop looking at you.” Make it personal. Be Present.

Put your phone down. Eye contact > iMessage. Add a Little Mystery.

Don’t spill your whole life story on the first date. Leave her curious, wanting more. Chivalry Still Wins.

Open doors, walk her to her car, check in when she gets home. Real men still do that. Laugh Together.

Keep it light! Fall is about cozy energy.. not interviews or interrogations. Have fun, be silly, vibe naturally. Follow Up, Don’t Fade Out.

If you liked her, say that. Don’t wait three days. Grown men communicate. Don’t Just Cuff Really Connect.

Cuffing season is temporary, but connection? That’s year-round. Be intentional, not seasonal.

Don’t just fall in fall, date intentionally. Because the right kind of love doesn’t cuff you, it chooses YOU!