List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

In the world of college football, the margin for error is razor-thin—and when results don’t match expectations, change is never far behind.

Published on September 26, 2025

Missouri State v USC
Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

The college football season continues to grip fans with its high-stakes matchups, dramatic finishes, and shifting power dynamics.

As programs battle for conference titles and playoff spots, the pressure to perform is relentless.

In a sport where tradition and expectations loom large, not every team lives up to the hype—and when they fall short, the fallout is swift.

For many schools, that means taking a hard look at leadership.

Head coaches, often the face of the program, are held accountable, and when wins don’t come, pink slips do.

Take a look below at the List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025.

Mike Gundy – Coached Oklahoma State

After 21 seasons, Oklahoma State has fired head coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy compiled a 170–90 record, leading the Cowboys to a Big 12 title in 2011 and multiple 10-win seasons.

However, recent struggles—especially on offense—led to his dismissal.

Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham will serve as interim head coach.

Oklahoma State v Oregon
Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty

DeShaun Foster – Coach UCLA

UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0‑3 start to his second season.

The team was outscored 108‑43 in losses to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico.

Foster finishes with a 5‑10 record over his 15 games in charge.

Tim Skipper will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

UCLA football vs New Mexico in Pasadena, CA
Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Brent Pry – Coached Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech dismissed head coach Brent Pry after an 0–3 start to the season, following a 45–26 home loss to Old Dominion.

Pry leaves with a 16–24 record over four seasons and is owed over $6 million in his buyout.

Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Vanderbilt v Virginia Tech
Source: Ryan Hunt / Getty

