North Texas Honors 9/11 With Memorials and Tributes

Today marks the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and communities across North Texas are gathering to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in 2001 and the countless first responders who died in the years that followed.

In Dallas, more than 500 firefighters, police officers, and paramedics participated in the 14th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 6 at the Comerica Bank Tower. Donning full gear, first responders ascended 110 flights of stairs—the same number as the World Trade Center towers. To personalize the tribute, participants carried lanyards bearing the names of fallen first responders, symbolically completing the climb in their honor. Radio chatter from that fateful day echoed throughout the building, adding to the solemn atmosphere.

Beyond Dallas, several North Texas cities will host ceremonies on Sept. 11. In Grapevine, a Day of Remembrance begins at 7:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial on Texan Trail. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed on the City of Grapevine’s Facebook page.

In Mesquite, residents will gather at Freedom Park at 8:30 a.m. for a Patriot Day memorial featuring a piece of steel from the Twin Towers. The Mesquite Fire Department will lead a traditional remembrance ceremony to honor the victims.

Kennedale will host its annual tribute at 9 a.m. at 9/11 Memorial Park, where a World Trade Center steel beam is arranged as a sundial surrounded by five walls symbolizing the Pentagon.

The remembrance continues in Fort Worth on Sept. 13 with a tower climb at the Bank of America Tower. Participants will climb 110 floors in honor of the fallen, with tributes including a Pipe & Drum performance of “Amazing Grace,” moments of silence, and bell tolls marking key events of that day.

Though 24 years have passed, the impact of 9/11 continues to shape the nation. From moments of silence to stair climbs, North Texans stand united in ensuring the bravery, sacrifice, and lives lost that day are never forgotten.

