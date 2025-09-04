Listen Live
Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

Teyana Taylor brought her energy and authenticity to Dallas, turning an album signing at Josey Records into a heartfelt celebration of music, memories, and the bond between artist and fans.

Published on September 3, 2025

Dallas showed nothing but love when Teyana Taylor touched down for an unforgettable album signing at Josey Records. Fans lined up to celebrate her new album Escape Room and the connection they’ve built with the R&B star over the years.

The event turned into more than a signing. It was a full-on experience. Supporters shared their favorite Teyana tracks and albums, reliving the energy of past concerts and the memories of seeing her live. Some even came with custom-made gifts that reflected just how much her artistry means to the city.

What stood out most was the raw emotion in the room. From laughter and tears to moments of pure joy, fans embraced the chance to connect with Teyana one-on-one. Her presence filled the space with the same authenticity and fire that she carries on stage, reminding everyone why she remains such a beloved force in music and culture.

Teyana Taylor’s Dallas stop was more than an appearance — it was a celebration of community, creativity, and the unshakable bond between artist and fan.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

Kickback Jazzi Black teyana taylor

