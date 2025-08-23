Dallas Cowboys Win Final Preseason Game! Now The Real Work Begins

Last night, the Dallas Cowboys closed out their preseason with a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium, sending a wave of energy into the upcoming regular season. The evening kicked off with a heartfelt tribute to Special Olympics Texas, as players and community figures took a moment to show love and respect to the athletes before the game began—a reminder that it’s more than just football; it’s about community.

The Cowboys’ defense set the tone immediately, stopping the Falcons’ opening drive and forcing a 51-yard missed field goal. Backup QB Joe Milton answered on the very next drive, using his legs to dash into the end zone for a 1-yard rushing score. That was just the start. On the following drive, rookie Jaydon Blue punched in his first NFL touchdown on a powerful 1-yard run—his first preseason action, too. The youngster made a statement before exiting due to an ankle injury.

Atlanta got on the board in the second quarter with a field goal and a 23-yard TD pass from Easton Stick to Feleipe Franks, trimming Dallas’ lead to 14-10. With just seconds left before half, Brandon Aubrey drilled a massive 64-yard field goal, re-establishing momentum heading into halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Milton executed a fourth-and-1 run for 18 yards, then unleashed a perfect 29-yard TD pass to Jalen Brooks, pushing the Cowboys ahead 24-10.

In the final quarter, rookie Phil Mafah punched in a goal-line score, while Shemar James and Robert Rochell each grabbed interceptions, sealing the win and showcasing promising depth. On the whole, the Cowboys looked balanced and smooth: Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns (a run and a pass), while Deuce Vaughn and Milton teamed up on that opening touchdown drive. The defense held firm when it mattered, among a flurry of standout rookie performances.

We’re hyped to kick off the season at home on September 4, when the Cowboys take on their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. .Stay tuned, stay loud — this season’s about to drop heavy.

