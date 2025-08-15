AT&T to Pay $177 Million in Data Breach Settlement
AT&T to Pay $177 Million in Data Breach Settlement: How Victims Can File Claims
After the confirmed data breaches in 2024, Dallas- ATT agreed to pay a $177 million settlement.
In March 2024, it was confirmed that 7.6 million current account holders, along with 65.4 million former account members, were affected. By this data breach.
Here’s how the millions of affected current and former account holders can file claims.
Claims can be submitted at the settlement website by clicking on the “Submit Claim” button to the right.
Claims can also be submitted by mail at:
AT&T Data Incident Settlement
c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC
P.O. Box 5324
New York, NY 10150-5324
For victims of the first breach, settlements will be paid out in two tiers.
- Tier 1 victims had their social security numbers leaked and qualify for claims of up to $5,000. Tier 1 payments will be five times the amount of Tier 2 payments.
- Tier 2 payments are to be paid to victims whose SSNs were not included in the leak.
Victims of the second breach can claim either “documented loss cash payments” or Tier 3 payments, also depending on how they were affected.
- For the former, up to $2,500 may be paid for losses that can be proven to have resulted from the leak.
- For the latter, a pro rata share of the second settlement funds left after settlements are paid will be divided among those who file valid claims as an alternative to the documented loss cash payments. The value of these payments will not be known until settlements come to an end.
