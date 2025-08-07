Gunna’s “The Last Wun”: Closing a Chapter With YSL Amid RICO Fallout

Source: @jeffondigital / @jeffondigital

After weathering a few challenging years of his career, Atlanta rapper Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) is preparing to release a new project titled The Last Wun. This project is set to drop on August 8, 2025. Fans can expect an epic 25-track farewell to the label that launched his career

Leading up to this moment, Gunna got caught up in a RICO case in 2022. This indictment targeted YSL and one of its founding members, Young Thug. While Thug’s trial became Georgia’s longest-standing case, Gunna accepted a plea that led to his release but sparked rumors of cooperation with authorities. This decision caused friction in his relationship with Young Thug.

“The Last Wun”: What We Know So Far

The Last Wun is more than just another record—it marks the end of Gunna’s era with YSL, a label that elevated him from underground talent to mainstream success. It’s a declaration of independence and a creative reset after legal battles and public scrutiny. The album could signal a move toward full artistic autonomy. This is definitely A project to look forward to, all eyes are on the last wun.