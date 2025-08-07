Gunna’s “The Last Wun”: Closing a Chapter With YSL
Gunna’s “The Last Wun”: Closing a Chapter With YSL Amid RICO Fallout
After weathering a few challenging years of his career, Atlanta rapper Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) is preparing to release a new project titled The Last Wun. This project is set to drop on August 8, 2025. Fans can expect an epic 25-track farewell to the label that launched his career
Leading up to this moment, Gunna got caught up in a RICO case in 2022. This indictment targeted YSL and one of its founding members, Young Thug. While Thug’s trial became Georgia’s longest-standing case, Gunna accepted a plea that led to his release but sparked rumors of cooperation with authorities. This decision caused friction in his relationship with Young Thug.
“The Last Wun”: What We Know So Far
- Release Date: August 8, 2025
- Tracks: 25 in total, including the single “Won’t Stop”,
- Vibe: Gunna himself revealed the album isn’t concept-driven—it’s born from lived experience. “When I create, I go with what I feel,” he said, noting that themes emerge organically.
The Last Wun is more than just another record—it marks the end of Gunna’s era with YSL, a label that elevated him from underground talent to mainstream success. It’s a declaration of independence and a creative reset after legal battles and public scrutiny. The album could signal a move toward full artistic autonomy. This is definitely A project to look forward to, all eyes are on the last wun.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama
-
1800TW Back to School Cash
-
T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect
-
Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case
-
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results
-
Remembering Aaliyah: Dallas Was the Last City to Feel Her Love
-
Dallas Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested