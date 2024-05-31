Dallas Mavericks are Headed To The NBA Finals!

One For All!

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks win the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 with a score of 124-103! After being upset by the Wolves in Game 4, the Mavs made a major comeback dominating the entire game with a lead as many as 36 points by the 3rd quarter! Dubbed the “The Best Duo in the NBA” Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic led the team with a combined 72 points. Derrick Lively II made his comeback after a sprained neck injury from Game 3 when he was “inadvertently kneed in the back of the head by Timberwolves power forward Karl-Anthony Towns.” With support from PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Jaden Hardy, the Mavs showed competitive spirit on both ends of the court but as Kyrie said “It’s not over!”

Sitting court side was hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg who seemed to really be enjoying himself! Not only did fans get to see cameos of his reaction to the game, but during the 3rd quarter, Snoop got up close and personal at the ‘Luka Show’. Doncic had just got a two-point shot when a fan in the stands begin to taunt him making the ‘crybaby’ face. Well, Luka looked him dead in the face and said, “Yeah! Who’s crying m***********?!”, leaving Snoop shook!

Social media exploded after the exchange with many believing Luka was trash talking Snoop, but the angle we saw on TV wasn’t the full picture.

Respectfully, Doncic walked away with the MVP award with a total 1,400 career points in the playoffs! He also broke a record in Game 4 becoming the Mavericks’ all-time playoff leader in assists with 365 passing up Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki!

This is Dallas’ third-ever appearance in the Finals, while this will be Boston’s 23rd appearance in the finals. As Luka Doncic will be appearing in his first NBA Finals, he’ll be able to gain insight and wisdom from Kyrie Irving who will be making his fourth appearance. Irving won a championship with LeBron James in Cleveland in 2016.

