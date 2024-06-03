Star Gazing Artist Of The Week: Max Da Boss

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Background Information

BIRTH NAME – Maxwell Idehenre

Also Known as – MAX DA BOSS

BORN – 10/01/1980

OCCUPATION – musician, song writer- Marine Engineer

INSTRUMENTS – Vocals

PASSION: He has great passion for creativity and discovery

GENRE: Afrobeats

STATE OF ORIGIN: Edo state

He darted into limelight after the official release of his debut single MIKI in 2021.

Frontline act believes Max Da boss Music kind of music is a global sound and will be forced to everyone.

He is one of the most outstanding Afro sensational artist in Africa and also in the Afro world.

The Edo born artist is versatile with unique creative styles and rich lyrical content. Research shows that Max Da Boss was a comedian who later Discovered his talent as an actor and has been featured on over twenty movies sold Nationwide, also he has been featured on top movie stars with the likes of Columbus, Francis Duru, Yvonne Jegede, Lolo west, Yemi Black, Slow Ice and others too numerous to mention.

Max Da Booss is not just an artist that goes straight to the studio and dishes out a project but he’s that artist that attempts to solve some humanitarian problems within his capacity.

Max Da Boss music seamlessly blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Despite facing numerous adversities, including cultural adjustments and personal struggles, Max remains steadfast in his pursuit of musical excellence. His journey from the bustling streets of Nigeria to the dynamic music scene of Dallas is a testament to his resilience and passion for his craft.

Max’s music not only aims to entertain but also to inspire and uplift, reflecting his own story of perseverance and hope. With his eyes set on greatness, Max continues to chase his dreams, bringing the soul of Afrobeats to new heights in the heart of Texas.

The Miki crooner when interviewed by FONE TV states his reasons why he also embarked on helping the needy.

Check his response below.

It is one thing to be talented and another thing to consciously contribute to the development of a society. It takes a different kind of initiative to be able to look into the society, see what’s wrong and then purpose to contribute your quota to effect change.

Max premiered his hit single On My Way with Spaceboifresh on The Beat Invasion Show May 19th 2024. The resopnse from the listeners was very positive and inspiring! Major thing are expected from Max Da Boss in the near future!