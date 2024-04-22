50 Cent Launches G-Unit Studios In Shreveport, Louisiana

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Taking some time off from trolling Diddy, aka The Diddler, 50 Cent continues to grow his Hollywood empire by launching his own studio.

On Thursday (April 18), 50 Cent took a page out of Tyler Perry’s book by launching his G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The rapper/mogul also received the key to the city from Mayor Tom Arceneaux, and April 18 is officially known as 50 Cent Day in Shreveport.

The “Wanksta” crafter’s music career is no longer his focal point. Still, he has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to his slate of popular crime dramas like Power and its successful spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force.

He also has BMF, the series loosely based on the lives of Demetrius Edward “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry Lee “Southwest Tee” Flenory, all currently on the Starz network.

A large crowd was at Government Plaza on Thursday afternoon to see Diddy’s number one nemesis officially secure the lease for the property.

Per local news affiliate KSLA 12, 50 Cent and G-Unit Film and Television acquired a 30-year lease for the property at $2,400 per year, with an option to extend for 15 years.

50 Cent spoke on the epic moment, telling Billboard:

As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport.

From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told. Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.

Mayor Arceneaux spoke about the move, potentially providing many job opportunities for Shreveport natives.

“We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” said Mayor Arceneaux. “This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

Congrats to 50 Cent and the G-Unit Film and Television team.

50 Cent Launches G-Unit Studios In Shreveport, Louisiana was originally published on hiphopwired.com