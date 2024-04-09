Listen Live
GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion “Wanna Be,” Styles P “Redrumm/No Diddy Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.8.24

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion get things lit at a house party and Styles P spits his bars as the wheelman. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 8, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottieween Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

It’s the meeting of the “rap she-beasts” as GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion team up to give Kong and Godzilla a run for their money out on these streets.

Collaborating for their new visuals to “Wanna Be,” GloRilla and Thee Stallion throw a house party where they’re the center of attention (of course) and show every man in attendance what they can’t have as they bounce their goodies all over the place while everyone else gets whiteboy wasted. Looked like a helluva time.

Back in New York, Styles P got some ish to say and for his clip to “Redrumm/No Diddy Freestyle,” Pinero sits in the comfort of his own car and drops his bars and reminds us how hardcore rappers used to sound back in the day.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Polo G, Burna Boy, and more.

GLORILLA FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – “WANNA BE”

STYLES P – “REDRUMM/NO DIDDY FREESTYLE”

POLO G – “CLOUDY SKY”

BURNA BOY – “TESTED, APPROVED & TRUSTED”

SHENSEEA – “DIE FOR YOU”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “OKOK”

TROY AVE – “CAN YOU STAND THE RAIN”

RICK HYDE FT. CHELLO – “IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK”

HOOD ANGEL – “ALL WHITE”

