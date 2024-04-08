Get ready for something OUT OF THIS WORLD! Music icon Missy Elliott is coming to H-Town’s Toyota Center on Saturday, July 20th and she’s bringing Ciara and Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes and special guest Timbaland along for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience.
Tickets on sale starting Friday, April 12th at 10AM central at toyotacenter.com
Missy Elliott with Ciara and Busta Rhymes: Out of This World Tour Coming To Houston July 20 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
