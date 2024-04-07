Lil Dang Dane Drops Another Freestyle Off Webbie Beat Live With P-skillz

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the East Texas urban legend drops another rap freestyle live in studio with our very own Pilot P-skillz. Leave

it up to a southern beat & a few head bobs to get Lil Dang Dane cranked up for another off the dome flow. Press play and peep the raw &

natural mc vibes created in less than 3 minutes. Subscribe to the vibes, plus like & share . Terrell Texas very own emcee never leaves the room

quiet. Press play to see why.

