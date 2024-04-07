Listen Live
Entertainment

Kodak Caught Live On Camera Literally

Published on April 6, 2024

Kodak Black was minding his own business venting to his fans on live. Next thing you know a few fans recognized him

outside of a hotel. One peek turned into a artist fan meet n greet real quick. Kodak had bonus time

for a few foreign female fans who seem to rock with his music. Meanwhile he enforced a no special effects rule with one of the ladies who

decided to add filter to her selfie video. Press play for a true heart to heart moment of history ish.

Kodak Black

