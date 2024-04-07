Kodak Caught Live On Camera Literally

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black was minding his own business venting to his fans on live. Next thing you know a few fans recognized him

outside of a hotel. One peek turned into a artist fan meet n greet real quick. Kodak had bonus time

for a few foreign female fans who seem to rock with his music. Meanwhile he enforced a no special effects rule with one of the ladies who

decided to add filter to her selfie video. Press play for a true heart to heart moment of history ish.

