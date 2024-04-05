Listen Live
Hustler of the Week: “King of Seamoss” Alexiou Gibson

| 04.05.24
This Hustler of the Week, Alexiou Gibson, made $1 million in his first 7 months of selling sea moss…talk about nature’s gift!

According to Seamosstransformation.com, Alexiou started his transformation in 2014 when his physician told him that he would not live to see thirty. Weighing in at over 500 pounds, he set out to create “Alexiou 2.0” and is helping customers create a 2.0 version of themselves as well. Gibson’s business partners Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban also approve!

“Seamoss is a testosterone booster for men…It will “put led in your pencil.” -Alexiou Gibson

Sea moss, also known as Irish moss or carrageen moss, offers a plethora of health benefits. Rich in essential vitamins and minerals like iodine, potassium, calcium, and vitamins A, C, E, and K, sea moss serves as a nutrient powerhouse. It helps with skin health, digestive health, detoxification, and so much more.

As a native Bahamian, he describes how he turned this staple of his upbringing to an eight-figure business, helping thousands in the process.

CLICK TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

