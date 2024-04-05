Financial Literacy and Invest Fest 2024 with EYL, MG The Mortgage Guy & Michael MacDonald

Kyle and Lore’l are trying to get your finances right! The Morning Hustle Show sits down with Earn Your Leisure to learn all about Invest Fest 2024!

As hosts of one of the most influential podcasts in the finance space, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings—along with EYL friends Mathew “MG” Garland and Michael J. MacDonald share gems on financial literacy and making smart money decisions.

Earn Your Leisure is a revolutionary media platform which gives rise to emerging and established content creators from the world of business, finance, and entrepreneurship whose perspective, expertise and in-depth insight has been undervalued and overlooked (EarnYourLeisure.com). One thing that sets EYL apart is that they provide their audience with practical tools and strategies to take control of their financial futures, and their annual conference is the perfect place to experience it in perosn.

After 3 years on contemplating moving the conference, Invest Fest recently announced that they are remaining in Atlanta. Conference-goers can expect to learn all about home buying, artificial intelligence, investing, and so much more!

