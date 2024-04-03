Glorilla Uncut & On The Couch With Uncle Shannon

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Lets get it understood that Glorilla is not here to protect no one feelings but her own. Press play for a real inside look at the
perspective of a 24 year old. Glorilla touches on almost everything,trending and non trending. She list her top 5 favorite rappers
starting with Lil Wayne, & Drake. Check out the full interview above.
