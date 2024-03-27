Listen Live
Dramatic Bar Fight Leaves Texas Legend Knocked Out (Video)

Published on March 27, 2024

Houston Chronicle

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

According to Dallas Texas TV, Vince Yung, UT Longhorn and former NFL Quarterback, was caught slipping and it was captured on film. Take a peek as Yung appears to engage in a confrontation with several men at Heights Bar in Houston,Texas. At around 58 seconds, he is knocked out unconscious.

 

