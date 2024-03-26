Viral Sensation Lil Dang Dane Put’s on For Terrell, Texas in 97.9 The Beat Freestyle(Video)

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Dang Dane stops by to see P-Skillz for Flo Tyme and goes off the dome with a freestyle. You may remember Lil Dang from a viral freestyle a couple of years back SEEN HERE. But, this time he came back harder, press play! His inspirations are mo3, Lil Boosie, Paul Wall, Black Yungsta and more!